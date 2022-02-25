FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Most Fort Drum soldiers and employees will be staying home on Friday, February 25.

On Friday morning, the Fort Drum Garrison Command issued a “DO NOT REPORT” order for all non-essential and non-emergency military and civilian personnel. This was due to inclement weather and required these employees to not report to duty.

This was an upgraded order after the Garrison issued a delayed reporting order earlier on Friday morning.

Only emergency and mission-essential personnel are now required to report unless notified by their chain of command.

Additionally, the following services and facilities are closed down on Fort Drum due to “DO NOT REPORT” order:

Child and Youth Services

Guthrie Clinic Ambulatory Health Care Clinic

OB/GYN Clinic at Samaritan

Troop and Dental clinics

Gyms

Commissary

The Fort Drum Welcome Center will remain open for new Soldier arrivals. All other agencies in Clark Hall are closed and previously scheduled activities and appointments must be rescheduled.

The Garrison urged all members of the Fort Drum community to use caution when traveling on Friday and practice good winter-weather safety. All government vehicles were directed to follow Road Condition Guidance.

