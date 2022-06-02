FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts! The 10th Mountain Division will once again host Motorcycle Safety Day on the Fort Drum military installation.

This day of awareness will be held on June 3 and include a group ride to increase motorcycle safety, knowledge and skills.

The ride will begin at Fort Drum and will lead participants to the Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome, New York.

All participating riders must have proper personal protective equipment and adequate fuel.

Once in Rome, riders can participate in a guided tour of Fort Stanwix. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.