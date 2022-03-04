FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mask mandates have been lifted in indoor spaces on the Fort Drum military base.

This was confirmed in a social media post by the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle on March 4.

Fort Drum first issued indoor masking requirements in early August 2021 due to rising COVID-19 rates in the community.

But according to MG Beagle, the mandate was lifted due to low levels of COVID-19 transmission within Fort Drum and surrounding communities.

“Today, 10th Moutain Division and Fort Drum, we come out of our masks,” MG Beagle said in a video. “That’s because of everybody to get vaccinated and get boosted. We appreciate your efforts and now we are at a low level which means we can take our masks off indoors.”

This announcement follows many mask mandates being lifted in New York State and the North Country in the first week of March, including in schools and child care centers. New York also lifted its indoor mask mandate for businesses on February 9.

Fort Drum’s indoor mask mandate was lifted effective immediately on March 4, 2022.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide more information as details are released.