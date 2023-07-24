FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is scheduled to lead a full-scale exercise, according to a press release from Public Affairs.

On Wednesday, July 26, there will be an increased number of police, fire and EMS vehicles from Fort Drum and North Country agencies. They are set to respond to simulated incidents during the exercise, according to Public Affairs.

This year, the exercise will be centered around a mass casualty incident scenario, Public Affairs said. This will allow Fort Drum to learn emergency response for emergency responders in this type of scenario.

Fort Drum personnel and family members enrolled in the installation’s ALERT! notification system will receive phone, text and email alerts before and during the exercise. Any exercise-related messages will clearly state that it is part of the exercise and not a real-world emergency.

The timing as to when this will take place on July 26 was not specified.