FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s loudspeaker system is undergoing maintenance, according to a post on the military installation’s website.

The loudspeaker system known as “Big Voice,” which plays bugle calls several times a day on Fort Drum was recently damaged during the holiday blizzard.

Fort Drum officials said that the snowstorm damaged an antenna, which took down the time clock server that uses satellites to keep accurate time. As a result, the system has been playing the bugle call a few minutes early.

As of January 3, officials said they are aware of the situation and are assessing the damage to determine what repairs need to be done, the website post said.

Officials have asked for the public’s patiences while repairs are being made.