Fort Drum man arrested for animal cruelty charges

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police have confirmed the arrest regarding animal cruelty charge.

State Police reported that Matthew I. Majestic, 21, of Fort Drum, was arrested on September 14, 2020 following an investigation. NYSP responded to a dog complaint in the town of Leray on September 1, 2020 and discovered a German Shepard inside a storage unit.

According to State Police, the animal was taken into custody and transported to a local veterinarian where it was determined that the dog was 30 pounds underweight, was infected severely with fleas and a internal parasite.

Troopers charged Majestic for overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance and a class “A” misdemeanor.

Majestic was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Leray Court in October.

