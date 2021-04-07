Fort Drum man charged with robbery, possessing criminal weapon following incident in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum man has been charged following a robbery incident that took place in mid-March of 2021.

According to the Watertown City Police Department, Nasseem Djnuell Williams, 21, Fort Drum, was charged on Tuesday after his involvement in a robbery on March 11, 2021.

Police reported that on March 11 in Maywood Terrace in Watertown, Williams was found to be in possession of what appeared to be a handgun while attempting to steal money from another individuals.

Williams was also reported to have thrown the other individual on the ground.

Subsequently, Williams was charged with the following on April 6, 2021:

Three counts of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony

Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Harassment in the Second Degree, a Violation

Watertown City Police confirmed that Williams was arraigned in Watertown City Court, released and turned over to the Fort Drum Provost Marshal Office.