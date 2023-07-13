WATERTOWN (WWTI) – A 20-year-old Fort Drum man was rescued Saturday, July 8 after falling into a gorge at Inman Gulf on Tug Hill State Forest.

Eight Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers responded to the call at 1:45 p.m. Rangers then set up a rope system to help rescue the hiker at 3:20 p.m.

Forest rangers were assisted by Lewis County Search and Rescue, Adams Center Fire, Rodman Fire, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The hiker was raised to safety and checked out by emergency medical personnel. There were no reports of injuries and officials cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m.