FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fresh maple syrup will be paired with free pancakes next week on the Fort Drum military base.

As a continuation of Fort Drum Natural Resources Maple Days, currently ongoing at the LeRay Mansion, Fort Drum FMWR will host a free breakfast drive-thru on March 26 at Remington Park.

This will provide participants with a free breakfast meal kit with ingredients needed to make pancakes, and of course, fresh maple syrup.

Kits will be available to all DoD ID Cardholders of all ages on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Maple Days will also continue at the new LeRay sugarhouse and sugarbush near the LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum. Maple syrup demonstrations will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Saturday, March 19.