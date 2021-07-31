Fort Drum mask guidelines remain the same, for now

A woman wearing a face mask walks by a counter displaying an American flag at a fashion boutique in Beijing, Sunday, July 11, 2021. China on Sunday said it will take “necessary measures” to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) —\Fort Drum will not be implementing any additional safety measures for COVID-19 at this time, according to a note issued by Commanding General Milford H. Beagle.

Although the Department of Defense has updated its policy for service members, federal employees, contractors, and visitors on federal installations, no changes will be made on Fort Drum.

Since Fort Drum and the community are not currently in an area of high community transmission, they are able to continue using the same guidelines they have had in place previously.

Currently on Fort Drum, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on base, except while conducting medical operations at medical and dental facilities.

Those on base who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors in accordance with previous DoD and Fort Drum mask guidance. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to wear a mask indoors in situations where social distancing is not possible.

If conditions change they may require all service members, federal employees, contractor, and visitors wear a mask indoor regardless of vaccination status.