FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clinics will be closed on Fort Drum at noon on Friday.

Fort Drum Medical Activity confirmed that it will operate on a half-day schedule on Friday, July 21, according to a posting on Fort Drum’s website. All clinics will subsequently close at 12 p.m.

This is to support the MEDDAC Change of Command, according to officials. The Change of Command Ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 21 at 2 p.m. in Fort Drum’s Memorial Park.

Colonel Matthew Mapes is set to relinquish command of the MEDDAC to Colonel Christina M. Buchner.

Fort Drum MEDDAC will resume normal operations on Monday, July 24.