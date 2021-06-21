Fort Drum Medical Activity announces new command sergeant major

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric N. Price, the Fort Drum Medical Activity senior enlisted leader, stands in front of the MEDDAC color guard following his assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (photo: Warren Wright)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Medical Activity has welcomed a new command sergeant major.

The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity at Fort Drum officially named Command Sergeant Major Eric N. Price as the MEDDAC’s senior enlisted leader during a ceremony on June 17 at the Fort Drum installation.

During the ceremony, CSM Price received the unit’s colors from MEDDAC Commander Colonel Rob Health. Fort Drum noted that the passing of the unit colors symbolizes the commander’s confidence in the command sergeant major’s abilities.

He’s been at the forefront of Army medicine for over 22 years,” said Commander Colonel Heath. “I am totally competent in Command Sgt. Maj. Price and am extremely proud to have such a steadfast and sound (noncommissioned officer) leader that’s going to take the Fort Drum MEDDAC and Army Medicine into the future.”

According to Fort Drum, Price was previously stationed at the 18th Medical Command at Fort Shafter in Hawaii, where he served as the clinical operations sergeant major.

CSM Price also served as a practical nurse, recruiter, detachment sergeant, first sergeant and chief medical noncommissioned officer.

At the ceremony on June 17, CSM Price addressed both the MEDDAC and Fort Drum community for the first time.

“It’s important to maintain continuity, but it’s just as important to welcome change,” stated Command Sergeant Major Price. “I look forward to serving alongside my commanders and enhancing the proficiency of the (MEDDAC).”

The previous leader for the Fort Drum MEDDAC, CSM Wendy Menendez left Fort Drum in April 2021 to begin as a fellow at the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy in Fort Bliss, Texas.

The Fort Drum MEDDAC provides healthcare and support to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, servicing more than 42,000 Soldiers, family members, retirees, Department of Defense and Army civilians, and Soldiers.