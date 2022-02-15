FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Medical Activity has notified residents on how the President’s Day holiday will affect their operating schedule.

According to a post from FDMA, they will be closed to all patient care and services on Monday, February 21. The business will also be closed afternoon on Friday, February 18.

Those who have any questions bout whether or not their service will be available should call the MEDDAC appointment line at (315) 772-2778 or contact the clinical department directly.