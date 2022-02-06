FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Army Medical Department Activity celebrated the Army Nurse Corps 121st birthday on February 2.

According to the Fort Drum MEDDAC, the Army Nurse Corps has played a vital role in caring for America’s sons and daughters since being established in 1901. The organization recognized civilian and military nurses for responding to the nation’s call and providing excellent care to all those in need.

Before officially becoming a part of the Army Medical Department female nurses were hired on a contract basis, according to the American Heritage Center Foundation. However, their contributions to the Spanish-American War demonstrated the need for a permanent female nurse corps. Since then nurses have played a vital role in fighting for the nation including the duration of World War I, World War II, and other conflicts.

To continue to honor the Army Nurse Corps Fort Drum MEDDAC posted a photo declaring this week Army Nurses Week. They also said that this year’s theme is “Trusted, Tested, Ready” as a way to recognize the Corps’ ability to provide high-quality care at home and abroad. More information on the Army Nurse Corps history can be found here.