Fort Drum Medical Activity clinics and services closed Friday

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Medical Activity announced that their offices will be closed August 21.
According to Fort Drum Medical Activity, all clinics and services will be closed to patients, as well as the Bowe TMC COVID screening and testing tent.
Normal operations will resume on Monday August 24.
