FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — All Fort Drum Medical Activity clinics and services will be closed on June 20 to observe the Juneteenth holiday.

The medical center notified residents that it will resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 21. They also encouraged those experiencing a medical emergency to call 911 and contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE if they still need medical assistance.