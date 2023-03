FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Medical Activity is experiencing outages with its phone line.

As of the morning hours on Friday, March 3, intermittent phone outages continued to impact the department, according to a post on Fort Drum Medical Activity’s social media. This is affecting the MEDDAC appointment line.

MEDDAC is directing patients to call again if they are unable to get through on Friday.

Updates will be provided once the phone outages are resolved.