WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Preparing for the future.

This was the goal at the first-ever Fort Drum Executive Working Forum where leaders of the 10th Mountain Division explained to community stakeholders the military installation’s current standing.

According to 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Milford Beagle Jr., the Army is at an “inflection point,” as it works to identify and fix gaps and make changes to enhance overall readiness.

“Our Army is looking to fill the force of 2030 and looking even further forward to the future force of 2040,” CG Beagle explained.

However, across the nation, the Army is facing obstacles such as lower enlistment rates and increasing international threats such as China and Russia. To maintain Fort Drum’s relevance, CG Beagle said that Fort need to prioritize the Army’s everchanging needs.

“We talk frequently about being the most deployed division in our Army,” he said. “But we can’t rest on our laurels. It’s about being relevant in the future, which means change. Sometimes folks are a little weary about change, but we have to make those changes to maintain relevance.”

Although a main aspect of the forum was focused on this sense of relevance, 10th Mountain Division leaders sought out to seek community feedback.

“We live in the community as well,” CSM Mobar explained. “Our students go to school here, our spouses work in the community. So part of this is how can we be better community partners and help people to access the post easier.

Looking forward to the years 2030 and 2040, Beagle said that this is why Fort Drum’s partnerships across the North Country are crucial.

“There’s a lot of things we can do, that we can do together, both the installation and the community,” CG Beagle emphasized. “Our main thing is to fight and win our nation’s wars, but if we don’t have the support from the community, if we don’t have the things in place to take care of soldiers and families, it’s going to be very hard to do our main thing. “

The 2030 Fort Drum Executive Working Forum was held on Wednesday, August 17 at Jefferson Community College.