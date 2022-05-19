FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s Mount Belvedere gate will now be closed on certain days.

Effective immediately on May 18, the Mount Belvedere gate will be closed from 10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Very limited travel will be permitted during this time.

According to Fort Drum officials, this is due to personnel shortages staffing this gate.

During these times, travelers will be required to adjust their routes to either the Gas Alley or Cerjan gates. The Mount Belvedere gate will continue its 24-hour operations Sunday through Wednesday.