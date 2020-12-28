Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes report successes amid unpredictable pandemic year

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following an unpredictable year, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes has released a “year in review” report, documenting their successes throughout the year.
Although the coronavirus pandemic created many challenges, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes reported new projects and innovative ways to connect with military families as the community closes out 2020.
According to FDMCH, the organization saw occupancy successes, community improvement, the implementation of a new Resident Advisory Board, high resident satisfaction rates, three main charitable contributions and many virtual events.
One of the year-long successes was the launch of the Resident Advisory Board. The board started in January of 2020 and were considered “instrumental” in their partnership for Giving Tuesday and Turkeys for the Troops. There are currently five peer-selected members chosen to represent the community.
Additionally, the Community reported several charitable contributions to the Fort Drum area. These included the donation of 200 turkeys at Turkeys for Troops, 200 winter coats at Giving Tuesday and a total of $135 thousand awarded to 27 students through the BlueStar Scholarships program.
FDMCH reported the following statistics and accomplishments throughout 2020.
- Altered strategies to continue essential services during COVID-19 lockdowns
- Delivery services for self-help items
- Offices running on an appointment-only basis
- Contactless leasing and move-in operations
- Community improvements
- Constructions of 11 new Senior Grade officer homes; to be completed December 2020
- 220 exterior home renovations; including new roof installations, siding and garage doors
- Occupancy rates
- 93% decrease in number of vacant ready homes
- Ongoing property maintenance and improvements
- Over 28 thousand service orders completed; emphasis on Aged SO’s reduction
- Deployment of New Maintenance University
- Resident satisfaction
- Level of service averaged 4.6 out of 5 in resident satisfaction
- Virtual events and engagements
- 45 virtual and low contact events hosted in 2020
- Commencement parade held in June 2020 to celebrate graduating high school seniors
- Resident Appreciation Month celebrated in October; included gift basket, breakfast and pumpkin carving giveaways
- January 2021: Plan to virtually host a military moms baby shower
