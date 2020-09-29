Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes to engage families through upcoming virtual storytime event

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes is hosting a unique engaging event for families this weekend.

Lendlease, including Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes, is scheduled to host a live book reading with a local author on October 3, 2020. FDMC currently serves a total of 3,825 homes on base, with a majority of them occupied by military families.

The virtual storytime event will feature author Liana M. Mahoney who wrote the illustrated children’s book “Forest Green: A Walk Through the Adirondack Seasons.” Mahoney will go live on the Community Homes Facebook on October 3 at 10 a.m.

According to Project Director Megan Klosner, this event will help to benefit military families and children who are feeling stressors of the COVID-19 crisis

Author Liana M. Mahoney, Upcoming storyteller for virtual Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes event (Photo: FDMCH)

“The goal is to create that sense of community and make Fort Drum their home while they are stationed here. With the pandemic and the changes with how we all engage with one another, we’ve had to think creatively and this storytime event is a great opportunity to try and get people engaged,” stated Klosner.

Klosner stated that the primary goal of the October 3 event is to connect families.

“Really what I think the primary purpose is to give families a sense of reducing stress and connecting in the home. So I think this is great opportunity for the family within the home to sit together, connect online, hear this story and listen to the author as she reads this book.”

Additionally, with the story being centralized in the Adirondack region, Klosner stated that another goal of the storytime event is to connect military families with the natural and physical attributes of the North Country.

“I think it’s a great story. It’s cute and colorful. But I think it really connects people to where they’re living. And then to also be connected to the broader sister projects that we had.”

FDMC previously hosted a virtual storytime event in partnership with the Island Palms Community in Hawaii and is scheduled to host events streaming from Fort Knox and the projects in Alaska.

Klosner stated, “it connects the greater military community and community at Fort Drum.”

“I think every place that you’re stationed has something unique to offer. As the people that live and work in this area all the time, I think it’s our responsibility to highlight those attributes and be that good host or hostess of the area.”

The event is open to all families connected with Fort Drum, and families are encouraged to share photos of them tuning into the event with Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes.

