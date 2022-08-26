FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s festival of the summer kicks off in under 24 hours.

Mountainfest is returning to Division Hill with events beginning on Saturday, August 27.

The 10th Mountain Division will begin the series of events with a Retiree Appreciation Day on Saturday. This will include leaders of the Division, as well as guest speaker U.S. Army Retirement Program Deputy Director Maria Bentinck. Tours of the Fort Drum Museum and LeRay Mansion will also be available during the event.

Sunday will feature the Summer Volksmarch at Remington Park. This will feature food, drinks, music and games for families.

When soldiers return to work on Monday, August 29 they will participate in a Division Run.

The following day on August 30, Fort Drum will host its annual Remembrance Ceremony at the 10th Mountain Division Memorial Park. This will invite Gold Star family members and guests to reflect and honor the sacrifices soldiers have made.

Tuesday will also include a 10th Mountain Division Band concert from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mission Mt. Mangart Film Premier at 8 p.m.

The main event will take place on August 31 where the public will be invited to Division Hill for military equipment displays, children’s games, a Fort Drum BOSS Car Show, a Salute to the Troops Nation Ceremony and Tribute Concert.

This year’s Mountainfest Concert will feature country superstar Justin Moore with special guest Lauren Alaina.

A schedule of events on August 31 can be found below:

12 p.m. Gates Open BOSS Car Show Family Activities

2:30 p.m. 10th Mountain Division Live Military Demonstration Salute to the Nation

7 p.m. AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concert

Fireworks to follow

A map of all events can be found online.