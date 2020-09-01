Fort Drum Natural Resources encourages residents to visit local wildflower meadow

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Natural Resources has shared a “beautiful habitat for our pollinators,” located on the Fort Drum base.

Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch Chief Jason Wagner hosted a virtual walk-through at a meadow at the end of Nash Boulevard. The virtual walk-through featured a slideshow of countless flower species.

According to Wagner, four years ago, the now flourishing meadow was a Scotch Pine Plantation. Now, a home for bees, butterflies and other crucial pollinators.

Residents are encouraged to watch the online video or visit the meadow and spend and afternoon identifying plant species.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.