FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the snow has started to fly in the North Country, Fort Drum leaders are working to prepare those who may not be experienced with the cold weather.

In its recent “READY NOW” Prevention Bulletin, the Fort Drum Army Substance Abuse Program listed upcoming winter driving courses.

These hour-long courses will be held several days each month throughout the winter. A full schedule is included below:

December 14: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

January 4: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

January 18: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

February 8: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

February 15: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

March 1: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 15: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Drum is also hosting snowblower operation courses this winter. Each course is 45 minutes long and a full schedule is listed below:

December 14: 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

January 4: 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

January 18: 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

February 8: 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

February 15: 3:15 p.m to 4 p.m.

March 1: 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 15: 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for any of the Fort Drum winter driving or snowblower operation course call 315-772-3022 or 315-772-0310.