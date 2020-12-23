Fort Drum officers highlight work of professional leadership organization

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is highlighting the work of a military organization that focuses on community service.

Fort Drum Non-Commissioned Officers are hoping to promote the work of the Fort Drum Sergeant Audie Murphy Club; noting that the organization is not as well-known as other groups. The Sgt. Audie Murphy Club is a prestigious forum where professional leaders meet and give back to fellow soldiers and the local community.

Fort Drum shared reflections of Sgt. Audie Murphy Club members.

The first is First Sergeant Raymond Huff, who was introduced to the club in Fort Rucker Alabama while serving as an instructor at the NCO Academy. Through the organization, Huff has participated in food drives and assisted with organizing road races and fitness events.

Additionally, with the Fort Drum Chapter, Huff has volunteered with local events such as a Special Olympics polar plunge and a beautification project in Watertown’s Thompson Park

First Sergeant Huff stated, “I felt that this was an organization I wanted to be a part of because they give back to Soldiers and the local community. The Sergeant Audie Murphy Association connects Soldiers from the installation with each other and with the local community through volunteer work.”

Additionally Staff Sergeant Alix Serrano reflected on his experience with the Club. He stated that he learned of the club while station in Hawaii. Sharing that all his favorite NCOs had competed for the SAMC, and he wanted to experience it himself.

Serrano was eventually chosen for the SAMC after falling short of the minimum qualifications during his first attempt, but then through the support of mentors, achieved his goal.

“I was fortunate enough to have a first sergeant and command sergeant major who were SAMC inductees, so they assisted me with studying, and inspecting my uniform and paperwork,” he said. “It was very elaborate and detailed, (but) the most challenging part was knowing myself well enough as a leader. Being able to apply my leadership style to situational questions was difficult because I had to know those topics more than surface deep and apply that knowledge.”

However, First Sergeant Command Huff stated that soldiers should not be discouraged by the process.

“We are looking for high-quality leaders who are not afraid to put themselves out there and lead from the front in the community and within the Army,” he said. “Those who possess this quality are likely to continue leading from the front in the association.”

