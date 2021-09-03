Fort Drum opening cemeteries to visitors on Labor Day

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The community will have the opportunity to visit cemeteries on Fort Drum this holiday weekend.

Fort Drum Public Affairs has confirmed that all cemeteries will be open for visitors from 8 a.m. until dusk on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 6. This applies to all 13 military cemeteries, including three on post.

The cemeteries outside the Fort Drum cantonment area include the Alexandria Road Cemetery, Fuller Road Cemetery, Gates Cemetery, Lake School Road Cemetery, Lewisburg Cemetery, Pierce Cemetery, World War II Cemetery, Savage-Varley Cemetery, Sheepfold Cemetery and Woods Mill Cemetery. These will be accessible on Labor Day without pre-coordination with Range Control or a visitors pass.

However, non-DoD ID cardholders will be required to obtain a pass to visit cemeteries located within the cantonment. Locations on post include the Cooper Cemetery, LeRay Mansion Child Cemetery and Quaker Cemetery. Passes are issued at the Visitor Control Center at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate.

All Fort Drum cemeteries are annually open to the public on Memorial day and occasionally on Labor Day. Those wishing to access these cemeteries during the rets of the year are directed to contact the Cultural Resources Section of the Environmental Division, Department of Public Works.