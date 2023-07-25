FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mail’s here!

Fort Drum’s newest postal facility has opened its doors on the military installation, according to a social media post. This is located in Building 10760, Enduring Freedom Drive in the former Key Bank location.

This stand-alone facility houses the United States Postal Service and Offical Mail and Distribution Center. Both of these services were previously in Fort Drum’s Clark Hall.

USPS will continue to serve the Fort Drum community and the OMDC continues to process official mail as well as soldiers’ personal mail.

The new hours of operation for both services are listed below: