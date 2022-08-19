FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Next week, there will be “no questions asked” at Fort Drum’s Amnesty Day.

This is an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum personnel to safely turn in ammunition and explosives at a collection point within Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.

According to officials, Fort Drum requires Amnesty Day to be held annually as a way to keep community members safe.

“The reason we have Amnesty Day every year is to maximize the collection of munitions that should not be in the community,” AFSBn-Drum Quality Assurance Ammunition Surveillance Specialist Paul Housel said in a press release. “Keeping it out of the hands of people who shouldn’t be handling it is why we have the Ammunition Amnesty Program.”

Housel explained that most of the ammunition turned in was not deliberately taken and that they were most likely found in military gear, clothing or vehicles after training exercises.

However, individuals will only be permitted to transport Small Caliber Ammunition. All other types of EA must be transported by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer. Personnel is asked to contact Fort Drum’s Directorate of Emergency Services for coordination.

Amnesty Day is open to all Fort Drum soldiers, civilians, families and retirees. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

The collection point will be located at the gravel parking lot on Munns Corner Road, between the Airfield Post Exchange and Ammunition Supply Point.