UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division was represented at the 46th Annual Boilermaker road race.

On July 9, two AH-64 Apache helicopters kicked off the 9.3-mile road race in the City of Utica.

These aircraft were flown by pilots with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s 1-10 Attack Battalion, stationed with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York.

The helicopters also flew over the finish lines as nearly 7,000 participating runners received their medals of completion.