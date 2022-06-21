FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum is inviting soldiers and their families to celebrate Army Heritage Month this Thursday, June 23.

According to Fort Drum, this day-long event will celebrate the Army’s heritage as well as its 247th Birthday.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run at Magrath Gym. This is being hosted by Fort Drum Morale Welfare and Recreation.

The celebration will then move to The Fort Drum Common with free food samples at 12 p.m., information, tables, displays and games from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and more free samples at 6 p.m.

The 10th Mountain Division Jazz Ensemble will then perform a concert at 6:30 p.m. and an Army Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m.

All Fort Drum’s Army Heritage Month activities are open to Soldiers, DA Civilians and Family Members.