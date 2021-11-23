Fort Drum plans Thanksgiving events for soldiers, families

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thanksgiving events have been planned for the Fort Drum community.

To “promote a happy Fort Drum Thanksgiving,” Family and Morale. Welfare and Recreation and the USO staff have scheduled several events during the holiday week for soldiers and families.

Beginning on November 23, the four dining facilities on posts will be decorated for Thanksgiving. 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum garrison command teams will be visiting each facility to judge displays on creativity.

The following day on November 24, the USO will host a Turkey Hunt starting at 9:30 a.m. Staff will hide turkey cutouts across the Fort Drum military base for community members to find. Those who bring a cutout to the USO can claim one prize per family and also take home a free pie.

“Our goal is to present a unique and fun activity for service members and their families this Thanksgiving,” USO Center Operations and Program Manager Sydney Schlosser said in a press release. “For people who are not yet familiar with some of the buildings and facilities at Fort Drum, spending time finding turkeys will also give people a chance to explore post.”

Also on November 24, the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Singler Soldiers program is hosting a “Home for the Holidays meal at the Magrath Sports Complex.

From noon to 5 p.m., program members will serve a Thanksgiving-style meal with turkey, ham, stuffing and traditional sides. This is open to all DoD ID cardholders on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Thanksgiving morning, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Sports, Fitness and Aquatics staff will host a Turkey Trot 5K. This is a family-friendly race that will begin at 10 a.m. outside the Magrath Sports Complex.

“A good run in the morning will get your body burning calories all day, so you can have that extra turkey leg or piece of pie,” Sports, Fitness and Aquatics Staff member Aly Thibodeaux said. “We know that Thanksgiving is a food and family holiday, and we hope that Fort Drum community members will want to make the Turkey Trot part of their holiday tradition.”

The Turkey Trot is open to all DoD ID cardholders. Each participant will receive a medal and be entered for a drawing for a gift certificate.