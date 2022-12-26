FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Assistance is being offered to soldiers living in the Fort Drum barracks, according to a social media post from the 10th Mountain Division.

Officials said that as of the morning hours on Monday, December 26, MRE’s remain available to soldiers in the barracks.

Fort Drum also said in the social media post that the 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade and and the Commando Warrior Restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for those soldiers who are able to get out or are within walking distance.

However, those in need of food assistance are asked to contact their chain of command.