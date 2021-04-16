Fort Drum providing virtual history tours for North Country students

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students throughout the North Country are now able to join a series of archaeological field trips, with no permission slips required.

Fort Drum Cultural Resources Program will now offer a series of virtual history tours, focusing on archeology of the region for students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Topics featured in the series include an industrial history of the region, ancestral locations on Fort Drum and glacial lakes.

According to Fort Drum Cultural Resources Manager Dr. Laurie Rush the goal of the program is to help students respect the history of the North Country.

“Our hope is that students will gain greater respect, appreciation and admiration for the indigenous ancestors and people of the past,” said Dr. Rush. “I am especially proud of the fact that we are encouraging the students who are watching these videos to also visit the Nation partner websites to learn, as we said in the tour, from the ‘true authorities.'”

Dr. Rush also added that these subjects can be integrated into elementary school curriculum.

“New York state schools include the study of the Haudenosaunee people, so we were able to talk about the ancestral sites on Fort Drum and the indigenous people of New York,” shared Dr. Rush. “Fifth or sixth grade curriculum includes peopling of the Americas, so we can also supplement that because of our very early sites, which is probably my most favorite topic in this realm.”

Fort Drum added that educators can schedule a virtual meeting with students to lead discussions on each video topic. This will be offered for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first video of Fort Drum’s virtual field trips “Industrial History” can be watched below.

All videos can be accessed through the Fort Drum Educational Videos YouTube page