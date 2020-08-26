Fort Drum receives national award for installation excellence, quoted as ‘The Army’s Best Kept Secret’

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Defense has recognized Fort Drum for their excellence in all areas of installation management.
Fort Drum was named the winner of the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. The award recognizes outstanding performance and innovation for those who maintain and operate United States military installations.
“When we receive an honor such as this, it is a reflection of our entire installation and the community as a whole,” said Colonel Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander. “Everyone contributes – our civilian workforce, leaders, Soldiers, family members, and volunteers. It is a collective effort, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who lives and works at Fort Drum.”
According to Fort Drum, key development milestone were achieved in energy resiliency, including 100% renewable energy sustainability, two power-source redundancy and 14-day generator capacity. Additionally, solar walls projected an annual natural gas savings of $32,000 and the Fort Drum Recycling Program reused 215,000 gallons of oil and 8,000 gallons of antifreeze.
Quality-of-life initiatives included a “Spouses Welcome” event, which helped to acclimate new community members to the army base.
New programs included Team Member Orientation, LEADER Program, Teamwork and Respect Unit Strength Training and a hands-on Supervisor Development Course.
“Fort Drum is often referred to as ‘The Army’s Best Kept Secret,’ though we would prefer that everyone knows just how truly remarkable it is,” Lucas said. “In addition to supporting the readiness of one of the Army’s most deployed divisions, we are effectively a joint regional training center for the entire Northeast. Fort Drum is truly a wonderful place to live and work.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 strength ahead of landfall
- New York firefighters to provide emergency assistance with Rocky Mountain fires
- William & Mary cheerleader survives 3-month battle with COVID-19
- Nazareth College confirms 3 COVID-19 cases
- Happy National Dog Day: Meet the furry friends of ABC50
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.