Fort Drum regional economic impact totals $1.9 Billion in 2019, largest single-site employer statewide

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Throughout 2019, Fort Drum has supported over a billion dollars and thousands of new jobs for the North Country region.

Based on the newly released Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, Fort Drum’s economic impact model, the military’s base economic impact for 2019 totaled to an estimated $1.9 billion. The value-added portion of that amount accounts for 11.6% of the region’s Gross Domestic Product

The model shows that in addition to the 19,148 military and civilians employed at Fort Drum in 2019, spending support 5,465 jobs in the North Country.

According to Jefferson County Economic Development Deputy CEO David J. Zembiec, the 24,613 jobs account for 22% of the region’s wage earners. 23,087 of those job holders reside in Jefferson County;

1,072 in Lewis; 268 in St. Lawrence; and 187 outside the Tri-County area.

“Those are jobs not on Fort Drum, but that exist off-post because of Fort Drum,” stated Zembiec. “In order to understand the full economic impact of that spending on the three-county region, you have to understand the 2 additional economic activity that spending generates and the jobs that spending supports.”

The model also estimated that the additional 5,465 jobs supported by Fort Drum are distributed across 20 different industry sector.

The model states that the top five occupations are office administrative, education and training, healthcare practitioners, sales and healthcare support.

