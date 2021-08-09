Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization awarded $190K

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization has been awarded $190,000 for the Rural Northern Border Regional Planning Program.

The Rural Northern Border Region Planning Program works to identify critical rural health issues in the Northern region by addressing the area’s unique health needs. The program supports planning activities to identify key rural health issues, assess rural health challenges, and engage in strategic planning activities to inform rural health plans across the northern border region. The ultimate goal of the program is to help underserved rural communities identify and better address their health care needs.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said the funding is important for the health of those in the North Country.

“I am excited to announce that $190,000 will be returned to our district for Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, Inc.” Stefanik said. “Our nation’s men and women in uniform deserve the best care that we can provide, and this funding from the Rural Northern Border Region Planning Program will ensure that they, along with the residents of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties, have access to the health care they need. I will continue to be the number one advocate for our service members and their families serving at Fort Drum and the residents of our rural communities in the North Country.”