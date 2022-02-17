WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizations in the North Country are working to ensure agencies and providers have the proper equipment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization shared that during the first two months of 2022, its telehealth network procured and distributed 465 pulse oximeters to several healthcare partners in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Pulse oximeters are devices that are typically placed on a patient’s fingertip and use light beams to estimate the oxygen saturation of the blood and pulse rate.

According to FDRHPO, these oximeters will enable partnering agencies to implement borrowing programs for high-risk patients with respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19.

“We are very pleased to support our partners’ efforts with COVID by making these pulse oximeters available to them and, thereby, to their patients,” FDRHPO Executive Director Erika Flint said in a press release. “Now, even more healthcare providers across the tri-county region can give their patients the ability to monitor at home with the hope of empowering them to seek care at the right time and the right place.”

Along with the oximeters FDRHPO distributed instructions for patients about how to utilize the devices, a tracking log and directions about what to do if oxygen levels are at or below 90 for more than an hour.

Organizations that were given oximeters included Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Clifton-Fine Hospital, Complete Family Care and Laser Center, Dr. Nancy Girard, Jefferson County Public Health Home Care Agency, Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville Medical Associates, North Country Family Health Center, Ogdensburg Family Practice, Pediatric Associates, Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown Internists, Watertown Pediatrics.