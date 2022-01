FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Remington Park & Recreational Lodging Skating Rink will be opening for the season on Friday.

The rink will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays and from 9 a.m until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. However, open times are subject to change due to weather conditions.

A limited amount of skates and sizes will be available to rent inside of the Lloyd’s Landing Lodge.