FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in nearly a week, the Fort Drum military base returned to normal duty hours.

Officials confirmed on social media that all military and civilian personnel are required to report on Thursday, December 29 as it will be a normal duty day.

“Do not report” orders had been issued for all non-essential personnel since the historic blizzard hit Jefferson County on December 23.

With Fort Drum’s return to a more normal operating status, many facilities have reopened. This includes:

MEDDAC clinics and services

Clark Hall

DFACs

Family Morale Welfare and Recreation services

Gyms

BOSS

However, due to the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend, some hours have been modified. These are listed below:

Child Youth Services December 29: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 30: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

MEDDAC December 30: All clinics/services close at noon



Officials said that snow cleanup is expected to continue throughout the week, and although roads and walkways have improved, conditions are not ideal.