FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum military installation is reviewing a recent event that was connected to the recent scare at Case Middle School in Watertown.

This involved a video posted on social media that showed a juvenile with a rifle and referenced Case Middle School.

According to Police, the video originated from a Scouts BSA Mountain Challenge event hosted on Fort Drum. The event was a Scouts BSA gathering which was meant to expose non-military children to the local military installation and build community relations between Fort Drum and the community.

A police investigation was initiated on June 11 and a 14-year-old male, who was not the male shown in the video was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the third degree, which is a Class A Misdemeanor on June 13.

However, Fort Drum Director of Public Affairs Julie Halpin said that Fort Drum is now reviewing the Scouts BSA Mountain Challenge event to make potential changes in the future.

Halpin released the following statement regarding the incident: