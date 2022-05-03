FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has provided an update regarding its repaving Enduring Freedom Drive project.

According to Fort Drum officials, the portion of Enduring Freedom Drive including 45th Infantry Drive to Tigris River Valley Road will experience closures beginning Wednesday, May 4.

Work will continue on this portion for one week through Wednesday, May 11. This will result in some detours and occasional delays.

Officials warned motorists on Fort Drum to use caution at the site during this time. Construction crew members will provide signals throughout the project.

The project to repave Enduring Freedom Road was announced by officials on May 2. This project is expected to continue through June 8.

Check back with ABC50 as additional information on weekly road closures will be published as it is released by Fort Drum.