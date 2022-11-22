FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews are still working to dig out the Fort Drum military installation.

Road conditions remain variable across post as there is still the possibility of blowing and drifting snow, and there are still several areas where parking is an issue, according to an update on Fort Drum’s website.

This was following the massive lake-effect snowstorm that hit most of Jefferson County on November 18.

The storm buried Fort Drum in upwards of 54 inches of heavy lake-effect snow, which shut down soldier missions and the surrounding community for several days.

In a briefing on Sunday, November 20, New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the road conditions in and around Fort Drum and confirmed that she had been in communication with officials to send more resources.

“We need to have the roads around that base plowed,” Governor Hochul said. “We helped with Route 11 in particular so I want to thank the DOT crews for stepping up and assisting there as well. We’re continuing to send more plows up there. They need more help.”

But because road conditions have improved, the Fort Drum Garrison Commander confirmed November 22 as a “normal duty day.” This was the first time nonessential soldiers and civilians were ordered to report to work since Friday, November 18.

The Po Balley and South Riva Child Development Centers, the School Age Center, all medical and Stone dental facilities, the Commissary and AAFES facilities and all services housed in Clark Hall are now open.

Fort Drum Family Morale Welfare and Recreation Facilities, as well as all gyms on post, remain closed.

However, officials warned that PT on the roadways remains hazardous, and those on foot on or near the roadways should wear brightly colored and/or reflective clothing.

Officials also said that individuals removing snow should wear appropriate cold-weather gear and regularly cycle between work and warming stations.