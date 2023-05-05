FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages will soon affect Fort Drum.

Over the first few weeks of May, the military installation will experience rolling power outages, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

Outages will serve as emergency response training for Fort Drum emergency planners and repair teams, Public Affairs said.

Most outages are expected to last a short time, however, some may extend several hours.

All power disruptions will be announced through Fort Drum’s communication platforms.

Fort Drum officials encouraged individuals who work and live on the installation to use this event as an opportunity to prepare for emergency situations.

This includes ensuring all homes are well-stocked with emergency supplies such as batteries, non-perishable food and medical needs.

More information on how to prepare for a power outage can be found online.