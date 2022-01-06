FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes have been made at certain facilities on the Fort Drum military base.

On January 5, Fort Drum officials confirmed that capacity limits have been set at all MWR Fitness Facilities on base.

According to officials, these changes were made as a COVID mitigation measure as the virus continues to spread in the North Country. Effective immediately on January 5, capacity limits are as follows:

Atkins Functional Fitness Facility: 90

Magrath Sports Complex: 175

Magrath Sports Complex pool: 25

Monti Physical Fitness Facility: 150

All lockers, showers and saunas were also closed, and Fort Drum officials postponed all sporting events and pickup spots.

Additionally, 24/7 access to the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility officially ended at 8 p.m. on January 5. The facility will now be staffed from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. on weekdays. Access cards can still be used Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.