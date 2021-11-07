Fort Drum shares photos from Superhero 5K race

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Army Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division hosted their Superhero 5K run on November 5 at the Magrath Sports Complex.

Registration began at 6:30 a .m. for all Department of Defense cardholders who were participating in the run. Although Halloween was over participants were able to dress up as their favorite superheroes and began the 5K at 7 a.m.

Fort Drum shared photos from the event on their Facebook page after the run concluded as well as shared some of the results from the race. The post shared that Spc. Colwyn Driver, with C Company, 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, finished first at 19 minutes, and that the top four winners won free movie passes.