FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has confirmed details regarding an accident that occurred on post.

On August 9, a 10th Mountain Division soldier was injured during a training exercise, according to Public Affairs leaders. The soldier fell off the stairs on Fort Drum’s repel tower and briefly lost consciousness after the accident, Public Affairs said.

As a precaution, the soldier was airlifted by a 10th Mountain Division MEDDAC Blackhawk helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. However, Public Affairs confirmed that the soldier was in stable condition, awake and alert as of late afternoon.

“The safety of our Soldiers is extremely important, the incident is currently under investigation with the unit designated Safety Office,” 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs said in a statement sent to ABC50.

This accident is under investigation.