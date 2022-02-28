ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old Fort Drum soldier is facing felony charges after reportedly being involved with a minor.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara who is also the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center confirmed details of the investigation in a post on Monday. According to O’Meara, a 19-year-old Fort Drum soldier has been arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with an underage female from Rome.

According to the post from the OCSO, Ethan Daubenspeck exchanged information with a 13-year-old female through dating and social media sites. Daubenspeck and the female then arranged to meet on the night of February 26 and reportedly had sexual contact at her residence when they were discovered by the child’s mother.

Rome Police Detective Alex Sypniewski and OCSO Investigator Mark Chrysler were then assigned to the case through the Child Advocacy Center. They conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Rome Police Department’s Patrol Division.

As a result, Detective Sypniewski and Investigator Chrysler arrested Daubenspeck charged him with Criminal Sexual Act in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony on February 27. After arrest processing, Daubenspeck was taken to the Sheriff’s Correctional Facility where he was arraigned and remanded to the facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

An Order of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victim and services have been offered to the child through the Child Advocacy Center.