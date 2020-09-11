Fort Drum soldiers and local nurses receive recognition from Congresswoman following COVID-19 volunteer work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and local nurses have received recognition for their volunteer work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the individuals volunteered to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Bower Clinic on Fort Drum.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called on the following individuals show appreciatio for their work

  • CPT Michelle Napper, Officer in Charge
  • SSG Cory Smith, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge
  • RN Fulgencio, Paul, Solar
  • LPN Leanna Wormwood
  • LPN Jennifer Pledger
  • LPN Mary Paul
  • LPN Nicole Loehr

“Your courage and sacrifice exemplify the best of the North Country,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik when addressing the group. “Our doctors and nurses who volunteered their services during a global pandemic are true heroes among us.”

