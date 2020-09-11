Fort Drum soldiers and local nurses receive recognition from Congresswoman following COVID-19 volunteer work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and local nurses have received recognition for their volunteer work during the COVID-19 crisis.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the individuals volunteered to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Bower Clinic on Fort Drum.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called on the following individuals show appreciatio for their work
- CPT Michelle Napper, Officer in Charge
- SSG Cory Smith, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge
- RN Fulgencio, Paul, Solar
- LPN Leanna Wormwood
- LPN Jennifer Pledger
- LPN Mary Paul
- LPN Nicole Loehr
“Your courage and sacrifice exemplify the best of the North Country,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik when addressing the group. “Our doctors and nurses who volunteered their services during a global pandemic are true heroes among us.”
