Fort Drum soldiers and local nurses receive recognition from Congresswoman following COVID-19 volunteer work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and local nurses have received recognition for their volunteer work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the individuals volunteered to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Bower Clinic on Fort Drum.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called on the following individuals show appreciatio for their work

CPT Michelle Napper, Officer in Charge

SSG Cory Smith, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge

RN Fulgencio, Paul, Solar

LPN Leanna Wormwood

LPN Jennifer Pledger

LPN Mary Paul

LPN Nicole Loehr

“Your courage and sacrifice exemplify the best of the North Country,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik when addressing the group. “Our doctors and nurses who volunteered their services during a global pandemic are true heroes among us.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.