FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division leadership is reminding Soldiers which locations are off-limits ahead of the summer season.

This is outlined in a Memorandum issued last summer by 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

The policy states that Soldiers are restricted from swimming in all water areas within and adjacent to Fort Drum, except Remington Park and approved public swimming areas.

Except for fishing on the banks, Soldiers are also banned from the Black River that borders Fort Drum, as well as the portion of the Deer River along Country Route 55 from the hamlet of Deer River on Route 26 to Copenhagen, commonly referred to as “Kings Falls/ High Gorge.

Soldiers are also prohibited from purchasing goods or services, parking, entering or accompanying any person to or from the following locations:

The High Life Novelty Shop, 22220 US Route 11, Watertown, New York

Trip on the Wild Side, 671 Mill Street, Watertown, New York

Zonen Limited, 6717 Old Collamer Road, East Syracuse, New York

Husky Property Management, 700 Mill Street, Watertown New York

The policy applies to all 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum active duty military personnel subject to the Senior Commander’s Authority.

This memorandum was first issued last year on August 6, 2021. The policy superseded and replaced previous off-limits locations that were listed back in 2019.