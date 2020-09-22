Fort Drum soldiers, civilians and families receive awards for community involvement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Northern New York Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army continued the 25-year-long tradition of recognizing outstanding Soldiers, Civilians and Families.

This year at a small ceremony at Thompson Park in Watertown, directly in front of the 10th Mountain Division “Onto the Mountain” monument.

The ceremony awarded individuals based on their involvement in the community throughout the year and outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This years awardees included Soldier of the Year Specialist Kyle Dellosso.

Outstanding Civilian employees General Engineer Master Planning Branch GS9 Category Robert Avar and Brian Croft Engineer Equipment Operator Roads and Grounds

The Raines Family as the Outstanding Army Family based on their countless efforts within the community. The Raines’ also went on to be honored as the national army family of the year.

And Mary Corvo as the recipient as the Army Hero of the year. The board recognized Corvo for efforts to start the Northern New York chapter of “Guitars for Vets.”

Award recipients were joined by immediate family as well as ASUS President Michelle Capone, Chief of Staff Colonel Jason Williams and Command Sergeant Major Munoz.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.